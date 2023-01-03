Old Scratch Pizza to open tomorrow in Beavercreek

“The Old Scratch Beavercreek team has worked hard setting up the space, practicing in the kitchen, and internalizing the Old Scratch approach to exceptional service,” said Eric Soller, owner of the restaurant. “We are excited to open the doors to the public on January 4th, and hope new and old Old Scratch fans come out to see us.”

Old Scratch held a soft opening with family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 31, the release said.

Old Scratch is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads and wood-roasted vegetable creations. The restaurant has plans to open a fourth location in the former Troy Fire Department station located at 19 East Race St. in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.

The Beavercreek restaurant’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Dine-in and carryout service is available. According to the release, a patio remodel is planned for the spring.

For more information, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.