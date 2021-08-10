Online ordering for Dayton Greek Festival to open next week

Dayton Greek Festival organizers will host another drive-thru version of the event, called the Greek Fest Express, from Sep. 10-12 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton. Greek Fest Express will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 12.

Organizers also hosted a drive-thru version of the Dayton Greek Festival in 2020.