Oregon District pub reopens kitchen today after brief closure

Tieber said he went to an Irish pub in Columbus where he received a pint of Guinness with The Dublin Pub’s logo on it. He said at that moment he knew they had to get the machine.

All guests have to do is scan a QR code and then they can choose the picture or text they want printed on their pint. Pints of Guinness are $6 each.

Since installing it on Wednesday, they have had a lot of fun with it, Tieber said.

The pub also has several notable upcoming events including:

The Pub Sing on Saturday, Feb. 25 where guests can travel back to 1572. There will be two stages of live entertainment featuring acts from the Ohio Renaissance Festival starting at 8 p.m. Customers are welcome to wear costumes.

where guests can travel back to 1572. There will be two stages of live entertainment featuring acts from the Ohio Renaissance Festival starting at 8 p.m. Customers are welcome to wear costumes. The Dublin Pub’s 25th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day kicks off on Thursday, March 16 with a pre-party and one-mile run. The pub will open at 11 a.m. for lunch and the tent will open at 5 p.m. for the VIP pre-party. Festivities continue Friday, March 17 with breakfast at 5:30 a.m. and live music throughout the day. Saturday, March 18 will be the Survivors Party featuring live music starting at 6 p.m.

For more information about The Dublin Pub, visit www.dubpub.com or the pub’s Facebook page.