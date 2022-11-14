Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service.
The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
Emily Mendenhall, owner of Lily’s Dayton, said it feels good to be able to expand hours once again instead of contracting them.
She explained this is the first time they have been able to add hours since early 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic. Mendenhall told Dayton.com they limited evening service and slashed lunch service due to the pandemic.
“This feels like a return to some normalcy,” Mendenhall said.
Tiki Taco Tuesday is building off of a concept the restaurant previously had. Mendenhall explained they used to offer a limited Sunday night fried chicken dinner showcasing various comfort foods until they added fried chicken to their regular service menu.
She said doing limited menus one night each week allows her chefs to have creative freedom.
“It’s about creating that space for folks to be able to expand their pallet and learn techniques,” Mendenhall said.
Lily’s Dayton was revamped in 2020 from a seasonal, new American food restaurant to a eccentric, casual and fun destination. The vibes in the restaurant take you on a tropical vacation with Tiki drinks and a menu to match.
The Tiki Taco Tuesday is vegetarian and pescatarian friendly, Mendenhall said.
Lily’s Dayton, located at 329 E. Fifth Street, is open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant has brunch seating 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are not required.
For more information, visit www.lilysdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
