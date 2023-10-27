Oregon District restaurant brings back popular fried chicken and waffle cone

Lily’s Dayton is bringing back its popular fried chicken and waffle cone during Hauntfest on Saturday, Oct. 28.

This rare, sweet and savory treat is easy to carry and features multiple layers of mashed potatoes, chicken gravy and diced fried chicken topped with green onion.

Owner Emily Mendenhall credits Amy Finch, the restaurant’s former head chef who conceptualized the unique item. Finch also introduced family-style fried chicken on Sunday evenings at the restaurant from 2013 to 2016. Lily’s now has local, free range fried chicken on their dinner menu Wednesday through Sunday.

James McBride, the restaurant’s current head chef, will ensure the fried chicken and waffle cones are “as tasty as ever,” according to Mendenhall. “They have a cult following for sure.”

Lily’s will be open for brunch on Saturday with seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During Hauntfest, the fried chicken and waffle cone will be served outside from 7 to 11:30 p.m. or sold out. The restaurant will not be open for dinner service.

“We’re here for everyone’s fried chicken needs this weekend,” Mendenhall said.

Typically, Lily’s fried chicken and waffle cones are only available during Hauntfest. However, if you miss out on this treat Saturday, you can return to Lily’s on Sunday for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to try their fried chicken and waffle sandwich.

For more information about Lily’s Dayton, visit www.lilysdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.