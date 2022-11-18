Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes returns in-person

“Tour participants will start at the Gazebo in Newcom Park to check-in and receive a tour book, detailing the history and architectural features of each home,” the press release said. “Guests will then be able to explore the six participating homes at their own pace, enjoying the historic architecture and holiday decor at each stop.”

After the tour is complete, guests can return to the gazebo for hot cocoa, mulled cider with all the fixings and other refreshments. Guests will also be able to get their photo taken at their selfie station, the press release said.