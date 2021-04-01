Out on 5th makes big comeback this weekend

“Out on 5th is a weekly weekend street closure, opening Fifth Street to pedestrians and will feature acoustic music and other entertainment, special sales events, and amenities to elevate the guest experience,” according to a release from the Oregon District Business Association. “Out on 5th will continue every weekend, while businesses continue to create extra space to keep the community healthy.”

Important reminders from The Oregon District Business Association before heading to Out on 5th this weekend:

● Fifth Street will close between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue. Streets will close to vehicular traffic starting at 3 p.m. Friday and reopen to traffic Monday morning.

● As part of city COVID relief efforts, Out on 5th will take place weekends throughout the spring, summer, and fall.

● Out on 5th outdoor dining and pedestrian experiences take place starting every Friday around 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday evening.

● Some Oregon District businesses will expand private outdoor dining for those who would like table service. Other businesses will emphasize use of designated public tables.

● On-street entertainers will be part of the Out on 5th experience. For local entertainers who would like to participate, fill out a Out on 5th entertainment application here.

● Patrons visiting Out on 5th can also enjoy a DORA beverage, as long as they’re within the DORA boundaries.

● Pick-up order parking zones are available for customers ordering food, drinks, or online orders from Oregon District businesses. Those zones are located at the east and west ends of the street closure. Find a map here: http://www.theoregondistrict.org/outon5th

● Parking is available in garages, lots and street parking (outside of the residential neighborhood) for guests. Find maps at www.theoregondistrict.org/outon5th