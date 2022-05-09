Outdoor vintage market coming to Centerville

An outdoor vintage market featuring 100 different vendors is coming to Centerville next Sunday.
The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.
Credit: Submitted Photo
The one-day market will feature local artisans, merchants, shops and food trucks.
“It’s really more than a market - it’s an experience,” Jessica Olson, director of marketing and social media, said in a release. “We’re offering a curated market with items ranging from vintage pieces to vinyl records, handmade goods, boutique clothes, graphic T-shirts, handmade toys, and more. There’s nothing like it in the area, so you don’t want to miss Centerville Merchant Market.”
Event-goers will get to experience a dozen different food truck with options ranging from fried fish, burgers and fries to gourmet donuts and popsicles. There will also be beer and wine available from Heavier Than Air and Loose Ends breweries, live music, raffles and kid-friendly activities.
The Centerville Merchant Market is styled after other outdoor markets, gathering in-demand, majority women-owned businesses into one location for a fun, quality shopping experience, according to the release.
For more information, visit the Centerville Merchant Market’s event page on Facebook.
