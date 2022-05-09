dayton logo
X

Outdoor vintage market coming to Centerville

The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike. FILE

caption arrowCaption
The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike. FILE

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
20 minutes ago

An outdoor vintage market featuring 100 different vendors is coming to Centerville next Sunday.

The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.

caption arrowCaption
The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.

Credit: Submitted Photo

caption arrowCaption
The Centerville Merchant Market, sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. (HOCWT) business association and the city of Centerville, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The one-day market will feature local artisans, merchants, shops and food trucks.

ExploreJubie’s Creamery opening second location this week

“It’s really more than a market - it’s an experience,” Jessica Olson, director of marketing and social media, said in a release. “We’re offering a curated market with items ranging from vintage pieces to vinyl records, handmade goods, boutique clothes, graphic T-shirts, handmade toys, and more. There’s nothing like it in the area, so you don’t want to miss Centerville Merchant Market.”

Event-goers will get to experience a dozen different food truck with options ranging from fried fish, burgers and fries to gourmet donuts and popsicles. There will also be beer and wine available from Heavier Than Air and Loose Ends breweries, live music, raffles and kid-friendly activities.

ExploreHeart Mercantile opens, expands in new Oregon District location

The Centerville Merchant Market is styled after other outdoor markets, gathering in-demand, majority women-owned businesses into one location for a fun, quality shopping experience, according to the release.

For more information, visit the Centerville Merchant Market’s event page on Facebook.

In Other News
1
Tony Award nominations embrace work of Wright State grads
2
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Derby Day Wiener Dog Race in The Oregon...
3
Heart Mercantile opens, expands in new Oregon District location
4
Springfield Wendy’s reopens Monday after 3-month renovation
5
Jubie’s Creamery opening second location this week

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top