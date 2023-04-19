Over 40 wines at spring show this weekend in downtown Dayton

Guests will be able to have one to two ounce samples of each wine. Booklets will be provided for guests to take notes and assess retail prices. Wines ordered at the event will be available for pickup at Sueño or Tender Mercy a few days later when they are shipped.

Gay said she personally loves wines she can drink on a patio that are light, refreshing and not too high in alcohol.

“Something that can be shared with friends, but if you end up finishing it all yourself, you won’t hurt afterwards,” she said. “That’s one reason why rosé is the perfect springtime wine — it’s easy to drink, food-friendly and you get a lot of quality for the price. Bubbles are perfect for spring, but then again, they never go out of season.”

A few of her favorite rosés from France which will be available at the event include Domaine Gassier (Rhône Valley) and La Bernarde (Provence). Gay said they will also have German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese rosés in addition to yuzu sake.

Gay originally planned to host the event outside, but due to the chance of rain the event will be indoors.

“With the big windows allowing natural light in as well as all of our beautiful plants in the space, it will still feel like the celebration of spring that I was hoping for,” she said.

The spring wine show will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 607 E. Third Street in Dayton. Tickets are available online for $55. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

In related news, Gay said she is still on track to open a wine shop and bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District this summer. Her business will be called Joui (pronounced Joy) and offer a retail sector, wine tastings, small bites and more.