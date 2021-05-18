Over 95 Dayton artists part of online auction to benefit Clash owner battling cancer

Dayton is rallying around one of its beloved gems who is battling stage two breast cancer.
Mary Kathryn Burnside is a business owner, event planner and patron of the local arts community. In 2011, Burnside opened Clash Dayton in the Oregon District, which has become a hub for new local talent of all varieties – print, fashion, handmade jewelry and fiber, just to name a few.
The “There’s Something About Mary Fundraiser,” happening Friday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Front St. Warehouse, was organized by friends and local artists to help offset Burnside’s growing medical bills.
During First Friday on June 4 at Circles Art Studio — studio 2120 inside Front Street Studios at 1001 E. 2nd St. — over 95 local artists and businesses have donated unique artwork and gift items to be auctioned online at https://app.galabid.com/maryclash. The auction will be live from 5 p.m. on June 4 through June 19 at 9 p.m.
“While the title of the fundraiser is a playful nod to the 1998 film, the expression also perfectly encapsulates the deep gratitude the community has for the artistic opportunities and philanthropic events Mary has arranged for Dayton creatives throughout the years,” said Wendy Parker, one of the fundraiser’s organizers.
The event on First Friday is an opportunity to see the entire auction in-person. Attending the event at Circles Art Studio is not required in order to participate in the online auction.
All proceeds will go toward Burnside’s health care expenses.
“I have known Mary for well over a decade,” said Amy Kollar Anderson, the fundraiser’s main organizer. “She has been an amazing supporter of the arts and was a fan of my artwork and showed it at Clash. Over the years, we have worked together on various projects, including a the Clash Fashion Shows, and our friendship grew. She is one of the most kind, creative, community-minded people I know.”
A GoFundMe was also established for Burnside earlier this year, and has raised over $19,000 so far. Visit “Mary Kathryn Burnside Fighting Cancer” at https://www.gofundme.com/ for more information and to donate.
