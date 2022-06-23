PATIO OF THE WEEK: Rip Rap Roadhouse a huge draw with expansive space

Restored Indian motorcycles including a 1937 Indian Junior Scout behind the main bar and a 1920 Indian Powerplus behind the restaurant bar are appointments that would make the American Pickers proud.

Explore Old Scratch Pizza to open third location in former Wellington Grille building

During the summers, Rip Rap Roadhouse is a huge draw for motorcyclists across the Miami Valley looking for a large outdoor space and a place to park their bikes. It’s also right off the bike path for anyone searching for lunch.

Combined Shape Caption The patio at Rip Rap Roadhouse. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption The patio at Rip Rap Roadhouse. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The patio is expansive and seats more than 100 with tables that can accommodate larger parties. The restaurant has seating for 80 and the inside bar around 50.

There are 16 chilly beers on tap in the main bar to order up and enjoy on the patio. The bar does a solid job with any mixed drinks you can dream up.

The patio is partially covered with plenty of shade and has plenty of green space to look at once you get past the parking lot.

Combined Shape Caption Rip Rap Roadhouse offers a variety of food options. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Rip Rap Roadhouse offers a variety of food options. Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

During the summer when the weather is nice, Rip Rap Roadhouse is an appealing stop to grab a sandwich and a cold drink. The patio and parking lot always offers some good people-watching with motorcyclists coming in and out. However, some crowds are rowdier than others and fair warning for parents or caregivers, most of the language I’ve heard there recently has not been kid-friendly.

Explore Pickle Fest coming to the Dayton area this weekend

Also, Wednesday bike nights are definitely wild, so stay away mid-week if you are looking for something a little more sublime.

Combined Shape Caption Rip Rap Roadhouse Shake Shack is a cool destination for adults and kids alike. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Rip Rap Roadhouse Shake Shack is a cool destination for adults and kids alike. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

In addition, don’t forget to check out the Rip Rap Shake Shack. This soft serve ice cream store for families, many of whom are at the nearby soccer, baseball and football fields for games, is a highlight. The shack has its own large outdoor patio adorned with a number of picnic tables. If you haven’t had one of Rip Rap’s monster shakes, you are in for quite the towering treat.

Combined Shape Caption Rip Rap Roadhouse Strawberry Shortcake Monster Shake Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Rip Rap Roadhouse Strawberry Shortcake Monster Shake Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Rip Rap Roadhouse has two very different types of patios that offer two very different types of experiences. Consider stopping by this summer for very, very different reasons.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Rip Rap Roadhouse

Where: 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

More information: (937) 236-4329 or www.ripraproadhouse.com

Bike Nights: Wednesday Bike Nights at Rip Rap Roadhouse are one of the largest in Ohio and takes place over four to five hours. Bikers start rolling in at 4 p.m., a limited menu is available for order, live music kicks on at around 6:30 p.m. and by 8 p.m. more than 1,000 motorcycles will have filled up the parking lot and field. At around 8:30 p.m. you start seeing people take off and by 9:30 p.m. there are just a few folks left.