PEACH SEASON: How you can reserve your order from Peach Truck’s summer tour

Peach aficionados must select a time to pick up your peaches from one of these locations. You can do so by visiting The Peach Truck’s website. You can choose the following options: The Special, two 25-pound boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans, for $110; one 25-pound box of peaches for $50; or a 10-ounce bag of pecans for $15.

If you’d rather avoid the crowds altogether, you can also have a box (or two) of these famous peaches shipped right to your home. Browse through a number of home delivery options on The Peach Truck’s website.

Combined Shape Caption Nashville’s Peach Truck is gearing up for its summer tour with regional stops across the Miami Valley beginning June 21. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Nashville’s Peach Truck is gearing up for its summer tour with regional stops across the Miami Valley beginning June 21. CONTRIBUTED

Pick up locations will be held at numerous sites across the Miami Valley including:

🍑 Be Hope Church - Beavercreek

June 23 - 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

July 22 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Be Hope Church is located at 1850 N. Fairfield Road.

🍑 The Mall at Fairfield Commons - Beavercreek

June 22 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 21 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 5 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons.

🍑 Church of the Incarnation - Dayton

June 22 - 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

July 21 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

August 5 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Church of the Incarnation is located at 55 Williamsburg Lane.

🍑 Dayton Mall - Dayton

June 23 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 22 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 5 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

🍑 Presidential Banquet Center - Dayton

June 22 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

July 21 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

Presidential Banquet Center is located at 4548 Presidential Way.

🍑 Menards - Hamilton

June 21 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

July 20 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

August 4 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Menards is located at 2865 Princeton Road.

🍑 Rural King - Hamilton

June 21 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 20 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rural King is located at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road.

🍑 Rural King - Huber Heights

June 22 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

July 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 5 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rural King is located at 7611 Old Troy Pike.

🍑 Lebanon Peddlers Mall - Lebanon

June 21 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

July 20 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lebanon Peddlers Mall is located at 920 Columbus Avenue.

🍑 Hope Church - Mason

July 20 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 4 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

The stop scheduled for June 18 is sold out. Hope Church is located at 4934 Western Row Road.

🍑 Tractor Supply Co. - Middletown

June 21 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 20 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 5 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. is located at 4655 Roosevelt Boulevard.

🍑 Miami Valley Centre Mall - Piqua

July 22 - 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Miami Valley Centre Mall is located at 987 E. Ash Street.

🍑 Menards - Sidney

June 23 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Menards is located at 401 Lester Avenue.

🍑 Rural King - Springfield

June 22 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 22 - 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rural King is located at 1476 Upper Valley Pike.

Explore Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

🍑 Menards - Tipp City

June 23 - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

July 21 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Menards is located at 75 Weller Drive.

🍑 Rural King - Xenia

June 23 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

July 22 - noon to 1:30 p.m.

Rural King is located at 1900 Progress Drive.

For more information or to pre-order from The Peach Truck, visit www.thepeachtruck.com.