PETA to give away free Taco Bell vegan tacos Thursday on Brown Street

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights organization, is giving away free Taco Bell vegan carne asada steak tacos Thursday on Brown Street in Dayton.
“PETA encourages every hungry person to give this delicious new option a try and fall in love with vegan fast food,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.
Taco Bell announced the roll out of this plant-based protein in late September. Select Taco Bell locations in the Dayton area began offering this option in October for a limited time, while supplies last, a press release from Taco Bell said.
“At Taco Bell, we’ve long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer. “That’s why we at Taco Bell are thrilled to reveal the result of our long-standing partnership with Beyond Meat, which is previously unseen in the QSR industry. This plant-based carne asada steak is just the latest move in our history of crafting some of the most unique, craveworthy offerings for all fans.”
According to a press release from PETA, giving away the plant-based tacos near a college campus is a great place to introduce young people to other options.
“Gen Zers are leading the vegan revolution, with more than three-quarters regularly leaving animals off their plates, so a college campus is a great place to introduce young people to the latest delicious and affordable vegan options on the market,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.
Reiman said this giveaway is a one-day-only event, but they hope it will inspire others to give this new option a try.
According to Taco Bell, Beyond Carne Asada Steak will be featured in a quesadilla, but it can also be enjoyed in any menu item.
PETA will be giving away the tacos in front of the Taco Bell store on Brown Street starting at 11:45 a.m. tomorrow. PETA said they will give out as many as they can during the lunch rush.
For more information on PETA, visit www.peta.org.
For more information on Taco Bell, visit www.tacobell.com.
