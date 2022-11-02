PETA to give away free Taco Bell vegan tacos Thursday on Brown Street

“Gen Zers are leading the vegan revolution, with more than three-quarters regularly leaving animals off their plates, so a college campus is a great place to introduce young people to the latest delicious and affordable vegan options on the market,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

Reiman said this giveaway is a one-day-only event, but they hope it will inspire others to give this new option a try.

According to Taco Bell, Beyond Carne Asada Steak will be featured in a quesadilla, but it can also be enjoyed in any menu item.

PETA will be giving away the tacos in front of the Taco Bell store on Brown Street starting at 11:45 a.m. tomorrow. PETA said they will give out as many as they can during the lunch rush.

