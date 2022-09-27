Phebe’s Café to close at end of October

Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October.
Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
A letter dated Sept. 26 from R.L.R. Investments L.L.C. accompanying the post states that the month-to-month lease between the company and Sholar dated Feb. 28, 2020 will not be renewed.
“Therefore, you must vacate the Leased Premises on or before October 31, 2022,” the letter adds.
R.L.R. Investments L.L.C., the property investment company associated with Wilmington-based trucking company R&L Carriers, bought the Fifth Third Center building from One South Main Street Holdings LLC. The building had been on the auction block in November 2019.
Sholar said he had been grappling with staffing shortages, rising costs of goods and an increase in rent in previous months.
He said he was hoping to reopen in a different location, but at this time he didn’t really see anything nearby.
“Maybe down the road,” Sholar said. “Times are tough right now anyways just getting staff in, groceries and stuff like that.”
He said he appreciates the support from his customers and hopes to continue to see them while he’s out with his food truck, Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine.
Phebe’s Café is open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for coffee and lunch starting at 11 a.m.
About the Author