PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Pickets, protests, politics and more

1 / 12
A boater paddles across a lake at sunset, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top