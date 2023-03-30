Pickle Fest, other foodie events coming to Austin Landing

🍍 July 15: Pineapple Fest

A brand new event in the Dayton area, Pineapple Fest is first known festival in the U.S. devoted to this beautiful fruit, the MVRA said.

Guests can expect live music, pineapple food creations and pineapple craft beers, seltzer and cocktails from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors expected to be in attendance include El Meson, JA’s & Sweet-ummm’s, Kona Ice, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ and Catering, among others.

🌮 Aug. 26: Taco and Nacho Fest

This is Nacho typical food festival with over 25 food and retail vendors including: What the Taco, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ, Kona Ice, among several others.

The food fest will run 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

🎃 Oct. 14: Pumpkin Fest

It’s all things pumpkin in this new event by the MVRA. More details coming soon.

Austin Landing, located at 3602 Rigby Road in Miamisburg, features a variety of restaurants, shops and much more.