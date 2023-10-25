Pine Club partners with Esther Price Candies for after-dinner treat

The Pine Club is continuing to celebrate its 75th anniversary by teaming up with Esther Price Candies to offer guests an after-dinner treat.

“Esther Price chocolates are a point of pride for our hometown. Their legacy has been bringing joy to the Dayton community for 97 years,” said Karen Watson, the general manager of The Pine Club, in a news release. “We are honored to be able to commemorate our 75th anniversary through the introduction of our very own Esther Price branded chocolates. These sweet treats will allow us to share a bit of joy and celebration with our loyal guests.”

Dayton’s iconic steakhouse will serve complimentary Esther Price chocolates emblazoned with the restaurant’s logo at the end of each meal starting Nov. 1.

The Pine Club has not served dessert in its 75 years of operations. Other long-standing traditions the restaurant is known for includes no reservations or credit cards.

This new partnership will launch with a dark chocolate product followed by a co-branded mint-chocolate product in 2024.

“Through the test of time two iconic brands continue to bring joy and happiness to all of our customers,” said Douglas Dressman, the CEO and owner of Esther Price.

The Pine Club, located at 1926 Brown Street, is open for dinner service from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Since 1947, the restaurant has been serving mouth-watering filets garnished with onion rings and a classic side of stewed tomatoes.

For more information about The Pine Club, visit www.thepineclub.com.