Pizza Bandit offers late night weekend hours with exclusive specials

Dayton pizza lovers can now get Pizza Bandit pies late in the night with the food truck’s extended weekend hours.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the local pizza food truck known for its unique and adventurous topping combinations will serve up slices until 2 a.m. The restaurant announced the return to late night hours for the first time in three years on social media with a rodeo-themed campaign.

“It’s always been in our mission to offer late night options to the downtown Dayton community,” said Brian Johnson, “pizza pardner” at Pizza Bandit in a news release. “COVID really threw that plan out the window three years ago, but we’re excited to be getting back to it as we see tons of people downtown later and later asking for some New York pie!”

“Bandit Alisha’s Late Night Pizza Rodeo” on the weekends will feature longtime Pizza Bandit employee Alisha Bergsten slinging pizzas for carryout, delivery and onsite dining. Her new role also comes with the opportunity to serve new items weekly.

“It’s exciting to be curating all sorts of fun specials that are only available during the late night service,” Bergsten said. “And, of course, the customers were all amazing last week. It was really great to be so supported on our opening weekend.”

The first weekend of the new hours saw the first “Lil’ Bandit” item curated by Bergsten called “The Good, The Bad, The Bandits,” a take on their signature pizza roll stuffed with grilled corn, jalapeños, queso and cilantro.

Pizza Bandit serves out of Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton at 700 E. Fourth St. For more information and updates on weekly specials, visit Pizza Bandit on Facebook or at https://www.iampizzabandit.com/.