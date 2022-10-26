Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano explained the transition will be seamless. He said they plan to close one evening at the current location and reopen the next day at the new location. The move is planned for December but no later than January, Cassano said.

The Xenia Cassano’s has been at its current location near Doug Adams Stadium for decades.

Cassano said it was a tough decision to move because of the relationship he has developed with the current landlord, but he feels like the new location is perfect for the restaurant and its customers.

“I’m looking forward to having a fresh, new space for our customers,” Cassano said. “I think our customers are really going to enjoy the new experience.”

The new location will feature a new concept dining room with a decor depicting subway titles and a history of the company.

Cassano’s is joining several new restaurants coming to the west side of Xenia. Waffle House is projected to open at 1963 Harner Drive in December 2023. Other restaurants coming to the area include Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which will be located between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive.

City of Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky said there is interest from other restaurants.

“Given the continued construction of new housing in both the western portion of Xenia and the eastern portion of Beavercreek Township, we anticipate that interest in this part of the City will continue, as it has easy access from US Rt. 35 and is convenient for those new homes,” Brodsky said. “The presence of grocery and big box retailers also adds to the attraction.”

Cassano explained he is excited to be located near other new retailers and restaurants.

“We’re excited to be back in the center of the action,” Cassano said.

For more information about Cassano’s, visit www.cassanos.com.