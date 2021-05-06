Plaza Theatre plans to celebrate young filmmakers with teen film festival

A new film festival planned to showcase the creative talent of Dayton-area youth will be held in June.
The inaugural Adena Teen Film Festival will be held at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg Saturday, June 12.
Doug Sorrell, a member of the Plaza’s emeritus board of directors, founded the teen film festival to give young people more opportunities to enhance their creativity.
“It gives them another opportunity to be expressive,” Sorrell said. “That to me seemed like something we could do in Miamisburg.”
Filmmakers have until May 8 to make a submission to the festival, named after the prehistoric Adena Indians who built the Miamisburg Mound. Selected films will be announced May 15.
There are 14 categories to enter including comedy, short documentary, news story and movie video. There is no cost to enter.
The film production team must have been in high school or younger while filming the project. Middle school students are eligible to submit.
A complete outline of rules and submission instructions can be found here.
The details for the June 12 event are still being planned and will be announced on the Adena Teen Film Festival and Plaza Theatre web pages closer to the date.