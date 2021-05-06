X

Plaza Theatre plans to celebrate young filmmakers with teen film festival

The inaugural Adena Teen Film Festival will be held at the Plaza Theater in Miamisburg Saturday, June 12.NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
By Lisa Powell
Films can be submitted until May 8

A new film festival planned to showcase the creative talent of Dayton-area youth will be held in June.

The inaugural Adena Teen Film Festival will be held at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg Saturday, June 12.

Doug Sorrell, a member of the Plaza’s emeritus board of directors, founded the teen film festival to give young people more opportunities to enhance their creativity.

“It gives them another opportunity to be expressive,” Sorrell said. “That to me seemed like something we could do in Miamisburg.”

Doug Sorrell, president of the Plaza Theatre Association, helped raise $432,000 to install 285 seats, a 34-foot-tall screen, digital projection equipment and a concession area in the renovated theater in Miamisburg. This photo was taken when the theatre opened. STAFF
Filmmakers have until May 8 to make a submission to the festival, named after the prehistoric Adena Indians who built the Miamisburg Mound. Selected films will be announced May 15.

There are 14 categories to enter including comedy, short documentary, news story and movie video. There is no cost to enter.

Doug Sorrell, one of the Plaza Theatre emeritus board of directors, founded the new Adena Teen Film Festival that will be held at the Plaza June 12. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The film production team must have been in high school or younger while filming the project. Middle school students are eligible to submit.

A complete outline of rules and submission instructions can be found here.

The details for the June 12 event are still being planned and will be announced on the Adena Teen Film Festival and Plaza Theatre web pages closer to the date.

