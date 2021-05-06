Plaza Theatre plans to celebrate young filmmakers with teen film festival

Filmmakers have until May 8 to make a submission to the festival, named after the prehistoric Adena Indians who built the Miamisburg Mound. Selected films will be announced May 15.

There are 14 categories to enter including comedy, short documentary, news story and movie video. There is no cost to enter.

Doug Sorrell, one of the Plaza Theatre emeritus board of directors, founded the new Adena Teen Film Festival that will be held at the Plaza June 12. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The film production team must have been in high school or younger while filming the project. Middle school students are eligible to submit.

A complete outline of rules and submission instructions can be found here.

The details for the June 12 event are still being planned and will be announced on the Adena Teen Film Festival and Plaza Theatre web pages closer to the date.