Poké shop to open mid-July in Yellow Springs

Customers at Miguel’s Poké Island will be able to build their own poké bowls and sushi burritos with bases such as rice, quinoa or a kale salad mix and proteins such as tuna, salmon, tofu or grilled chicken. Toppings include pineapple, corn, cucumber, onion, kimchi and much more. Sauces include spicy mayo, spicy poké sauce, green goddess, teriyaki and poké sauce.

The restaurant will have a variety of smoothies, boba teas and açaí bowls.

In early June, the Greene Canteen announced on its Facebook page that it would close its doors at the end of the month so the owners could focus on their personal health and happiness. The cafe-style restaurant focused on “clean foods” such as salads, juices and smoothies, along with a sandwich menu and baked goods.

Miguel’s Poké Island is located at 134 Dayton Street.

For more information, visit www.MiguelsPokeIsland.com.