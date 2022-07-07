Poké shop to open mid-July in Yellow Springs

A new poké shop is opening in the former location of the Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs.
Miguel’s Poké Island, serving poké bowls, sushi burritos, açaí bowls, smoothies and boba teas, is expected to open in mid-July, according to the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant is owned by Miguel Espinosa, who also owns Miguel’s Tacos, located at 101 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.
“After 6 years of multiplying loyal advocates with his impeccable Mexican food in the Yellow Springs area, he is ready to embark on a new adventure with Chef Eric Mawby,” the website said. “Between the two of them, they came up with flavors that can really tell a story.”
When Espinosa moved to Tampa, Florida in his 30s, he gained his innovative culinary experience from Mawby, according to the website. Born in the United Kingdom and raised in Japan, Mawby taught Espinosa that sushi is considered a true art form in Japanese culture and that its presentation is just as important as its taste, the website said.
Customers at Miguel’s Poké Island will be able to build their own poké bowls and sushi burritos with bases such as rice, quinoa or a kale salad mix and proteins such as tuna, salmon, tofu or grilled chicken. Toppings include pineapple, corn, cucumber, onion, kimchi and much more. Sauces include spicy mayo, spicy poké sauce, green goddess, teriyaki and poké sauce.
The restaurant will have a variety of smoothies, boba teas and açaí bowls.
In early June, the Greene Canteen announced on its Facebook page that it would close its doors at the end of the month so the owners could focus on their personal health and happiness. The cafe-style restaurant focused on “clean foods” such as salads, juices and smoothies, along with a sandwich menu and baked goods.
Miguel’s Poké Island is located at 134 Dayton Street.
For more information, visit www.MiguelsPokeIsland.com.
About the Author