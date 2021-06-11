Police seek driver in fatal hit-skip crash in Dayton

Dayton police are asking for the public’s helping locating a driver in a hit-skip crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
Just after midnight, Levi Long Jr. was driving a 2000 Honda Civic north on North James H. McGee Boulevard when a second vehicle on Hoover Avenue attempted to turn right onto the southbound lanes of North James H. McGee Boulevard. The vehicle instead turned onto the northbound lanes, hitting the Honda.
The driver of the second vehicle then fled the scene on foot.
The driver was described as a Black man in his early 20s and is about 6 feet tall with a slim build. The man had braids or dreads that fall just below his ears, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect should call Dayton police at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP. Callers contacting CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The crash was one of four deadly accidents reported in four days in Montgomery County.
From Sunday through Wednesday, the county recorded four fatal crashes, including two in Dayton and one in Riverside and Union each.
Five people were killed in the crashes, including Long.