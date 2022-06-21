Popeyes opens today in Dayton, joining other new chicken restaurants

The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a presentation of a check to the Humane Society of Dayton. There will also be photo opportunities with Popeyes Chicken Mascot.