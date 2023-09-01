BreakingNews
Dayton-area bakers needed for ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays’ contest

Popeyes to open newest Dayton-area restaurant next week

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
18 minutes ago
X

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is opening its newest restaurant at 6242 Wilmington Pike near Miami Valley Hospital South in Sugarcreek Twp. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“We have a great crew. They’ve been working hard getting ready for this,” said general manager Michael Ferryman. “They’re excited to see everybody. While we’ve been training this past week, we’ve had at least 50 to 60 people (trying to stop in).”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The 2,400-square-foot space seats over 30 people. The site was previously home to an Applebee’s restaurant.

The restaurant is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets. The Gilligan Company opened a new restaurant at 5798 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. in March 2022 and another at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area in June 2022.

The Sugarcreek Twp. location features a new prototype with updated lobby décor, a newly designed kitchen and double drive-thru.

ExploreMcAlister’s Deli opens Washington Twp. location

Founded in 1972, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has more than 2,700 locations in the United States and worldwide. Popeyes was once a Dayton-area mainstay. It had multiple locations in the region in the early 1980s but those closed and the region went without a Popeyes for several years.

Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner-operator for Popeyes’ southwest Ohio locations, has owned Cincinnati-area Popeyes since 2006. He led the chain’s Miami Valley resurgence, acquiring the Harrison Twp. and Springfield Popeyes locations in 2016. Over the past five years, he has opened new restaurants in locations such as Englewood, Kettering and Springboro.

The Gilligan Company has plans to open additional Popeyes restaurant locations in Huber Heights and Xenia.

ExploreDayton-area bakers needed for ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays’ contest
In Other News
1
New pizza shop to open next week in Bellbrook
2
Dayton-area bakers needed for ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays’...
3
First Friday in Dayton features special deals, new exhibits, live...
4
TODAY: McAlister’s Deli opens Washington Twp. location
5
Late-night food truck sets up at bar in Oregon District

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top