Poptek Records preps new Kris N indie rock EP

Ingram: “We recorded the basic tracks two years ago at this studio on my friend’s farm in Yellow Springs. Then, we sat on the recordings. I don’t know if it was originally our idea to do a hi-fi drums-and-guitar album in the studio and then finish it with home recordings but that’s what happened.”

Neises: “We lost the studio so we had to finish it at home. I did the vocals in my bathroom. I did the last song, the acoustic one, at home. That was a newer one but some of the songs date back seven or eight years. I always had in mind to put these songs on a collection together because they all have the same kind of vibe. I just wanted to make a rock ‘n’ roll record and these songs fit together.”

PANDEMIC DELAY

Neises: “I actually found it hard to be creative when everything shut down. You’d think it would be easy because you have all this time at home but I struggled.”

Ingram: “I had the feeling of ‘What’s the point?’”

Neises: “I’d try but you can’t force it. Then, once the vocals were finally done, Andy came over one day and we finished it up.”

RELEASE PLAN

Ingram: “We’re doing CDs and it’ll be on the streaming platforms. We’re doing the singles starting with ‘Leo the Lion.’ It’s the first time we’ve tried that model. It’s a way of creating some awareness about the EP before it comes out.”

Neises: “My daughter came up with the title, ‘Tilted Summer.’ I don’t know where it came from but I thought it was cool and fit these songs.”

More info: www.poptek.com.

