Popular Dayton BBQ restaurant Fatback’s is 'temporarily closed until further notice’

Fatback’s BBQ, a locally owned barbecue restaurant and catering operation that has operated at for seven years at 1334 Linden Ave. west of Smithville Road in Dayton, posted a sign on its door and a photo on its Facebook page 10 days ago that it was “temporarily closed until further notice.”
The Sept. 21 post prompted an outpouring of support from Fatback’s customers. There has been no mention of a timeline for reopening or reason for the temporary closure. Fatback’s owner Larry “Bub” Britton could not be reached Wednesday or this morning.
Britton had put the business, real estate, recipes and equipment up for sale in the summer of 2019 for an asking price of $329,000, saying at the time that the business was growing and profitable, but he was looking to spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren. He told this news outlet a month ago that he had received several inquiries, but no sales agreement had been reached.
“First and foremost I hope everyone is OK,” one customer wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “And secondly, please don’t go. We all love you in my family and will be very sad if we can no longer come to your special place.”
“We just tried them for the first time a couple weeks ago, and it was the best bbq we’ve had since moving back from San Antonio," another customer wrote. "I hope this is temporary!”
A third commenter said, “Oh no, did you sell the business? Give us more info, please.”
Britton, a Dayton native and 1977 graduate of Belmont High School, smokes his meats for 12 hours overnight. He said in July 2019 that he was willing to teach a new owner the techniques and recipes that have made Fatback’s a popular destination for barbecue enthusiasts and have generated strong catering business.
“I’m not going to sell it to just anybody. I want someone who has a passion for barbecue,” Britton said at the time. “I’ll stay on as long as it takes to do it right.”