Popular Dayton food truck opens spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

KungFu BBQ, a family-owned and operated food truck, has opened a spot in Area B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a Facebook post by the food truck.
Tuesday, March 28 was their first day in Building 45 where Wright Away Cafe was previously located.
“We are so excited to be able to serve the community and meet everyone there,” the post said. “The restaurant will require base access but not to fear, after a brief hiatus to maintenance our food truck, we will be out in all our familiar parts of Dayton to serve everyone there too!”
The post said they are planning to use this opportunity to create and provide new dishes, variety of menu and a location in the near future.
“So excited to continue the journey with (you all), and as always we are more than grateful for you. You mean the world to us, and we will continue our best efforts to do the Lord’s work,” the post said.
In late 2020 Kristian and Nathaniel Lansangan cooked and fixed 20 meals and served them to friends in the restaurant industry with the understanding that if they liked the food, they should post on social media about it. They started small, only cooking on Sundays and word spread quickly on social media. At one point, Kung Fu BBQ had a “waiting list” of over 5,000 people.
In 2021, they officially became a food truck. Since then, it has become so successful that much of the family is now involved, with the next generation learning the recipes, sauces, cooking techniques and smoking.
KungFu BBQ is planning to open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays to start off. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook group page (WPAFB KungFu BBQ Ltd).
This story contains information previously reported by Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen.
