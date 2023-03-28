Popular Dayton food truck opens spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

In late 2020 Kristian and Nathaniel Lansangan cooked and fixed 20 meals and served them to friends in the restaurant industry with the understanding that if they liked the food, they should post on social media about it. They started small, only cooking on Sundays and word spread quickly on social media. At one point, Kung Fu BBQ had a “waiting list” of over 5,000 people.

In 2021, they officially became a food truck. Since then, it has become so successful that much of the family is now involved, with the next generation learning the recipes, sauces, cooking techniques and smoking.

KungFu BBQ is planning to open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays to start off. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook group page (WPAFB KungFu BBQ Ltd).

This story contains information previously reported by Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen.