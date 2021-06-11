Popular downtown boutique to open second store at The Greene

Goodman said she was approached by The Greene this winter about opening a store. Throughout the COVID pandemic, Goodman said there were struggles, but that customers were really supportive buying gift cards and attending Zoom shopping programs with the boutique. The Downtown Dayton Partnership was also a big help through the pandemic, she said.

“This pandemic was tough,” Goodman said. “There were many times I wanted to give up and walk away, but I didn’t. And now I’m opening a second location.”

Goodman said she had three employees now but is looking to hire more with the second store opening.

Grace Lane focuses on “slow fashion” but also sells things like jewelry, socks, charcuterie boards and candles, all made by local artisans. Goodman said she looks for clothing made by people paid fairly.

“We’re not just another boutique. You get what you pay for here,” Goodman said. “We want to support local and support the people who make our clothes. We really research everything before buying for the store.”

Goodman said she named the boutique “Grace Lane” because of the types of items she was looking to sell.

“People are always surprised when I tell them my name is not ‘Grace’ and that I didn’t name the store after myself. Grace means ‘god’s love in action,’ and that’s where the name comes from. We’re trying to show how we love the men and women who make our clothes,” Goodman said.

Grace Lane in downtown Dayton is located at 133 E. 4th Street in Downtown Dayton in the St. Clair Lofts Merchants Row between Gem City Key Shop and White Anvil Tattoo.