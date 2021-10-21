UPDATE: Dayton’s Dia de Muertos celebration moves to Halloween

Here’s the schedule for this year’s Dia de Muertos:

Noon to 2 p.m. — Gather for the pre-parade activities at 5th and Jefferson streets, which include expert face painting and the new 2021 Dayton Dia de Muertos T-shirt for sale. Food Truck, and Billie Gold Bubble Tea will be there for refreshments.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. — The Dayton Dia de Muertos Parade departs 5th and Jefferson and proceeds through the Oregon District in Downtown Dayton to Dutoit Street, with arrival at the Missing Peace Art Space.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Music, food, and a celebration of the lives of our friends and family members who have passed. Orgullo Mexicano (student dancers), Leslie Perez and the Alacran de Durango (Mexican folk music), and Team Void (Lucha Libre Surf Rock) will perform. Rev. Cool of WYSO’s Around the Fringe show will MC the event and DJ high energy traditional and not so traditional Latin dance beats between sets and to finish the evening.

In addition, traditional foods will be available from vendors. New this year will be a recreation of a Mexican cemetery featuring community ofrendas (altars).

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/diademuertosdayton.