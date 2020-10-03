President Trump records video before leaving for hospital

Moments before President Donald Trump boarded Marine One on Friday for a stay at a military hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis, the president recorded a Twitter video.
Trump in the 18-second video thanked people for their support and said he was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out,” Trump said.
He also said first lady Melania Trump, who also was diagnosed with COVID-19, “is doing very well.”
October 2, 2020
Trump will be able to work from the presidential suite at the hospital, White House officials said.
The White House earlier released information about the president’s health, saying he “remains fatigued but in good spirits” as of Friday afternoon. He received a dose of an experimental antibody drug meant to curb severe illness and also is taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
The first lady was reported to have a mild cough and headache. The rest of the first family members are well and tested negative for the virus, including Donald Trump Jr., who made a stop on Wednesday in Tipp City.