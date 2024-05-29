PRIDE GUIDE: Events throughout the Dayton region celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-10 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1

Location: North St. Clair Street, between 1st and 2nd streets

Description: Dayton’s annual pride festival returns for 2024 in a new location. This multi-day event will feature food trucks and live entertainment. The pride parade will begin at 11 a.m. on June 1. Taking a new route, the parade will line up on Jefferson Street and continue to Patterson Boulevard. A festival will take place after the parade and last until 4 p.m. More: daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

When: 8 p.m. May 31

Location: The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Description: Dance under a party tent. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. Available online at daytonsilentdisco.com. The Pizza Bandit will be on site through 11 p.m. This event is 21+. More: daytonsilentdisco.com

🏳️‍🌈Hamilton Ohio Pride 2024

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1

Location: Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Description: Dozens of vendors, food trucks, art, entertainment and a mile-long Pride march that begins at Rotary Park (208 High St.) at 10:30 a.m. More: hamiltonohiopride.com

🏳️‍🌈Running With Pride

When: 9 a.m. June 2 (registration at 7:30 a.m.)

Location: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Description: A PFLAG Dayton 5K walk/run that is family friendly. Proceeds benefit PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) scholarships for college students. More: pflagdayton.org/running-with-pride

When: 3-5 p.m. June 3

Location: Southeast Branch of the Dayton metro Library, 21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Description: The art cart will be out for teens to create art in honor of Pride. For grades 7-12. The West Carrolton Branch at 200 E. Central Ave. will have teen Pride bracelet making from 3-4 p.m. the same day. More: https://dayton.bibliocommons.com/events/65ca862652c5d63300facc3a

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 6

Location: New Lebanon Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon

Description: A talk led by Dayton Metro Library’s LGBTQIA+ services specialist. “We will uncover the history of LGBTQIA+ communities both local and national and will provide tips on how you can further explore this fascinating topic on your own.” More: https://dayton.bibliocommons.com/events/65cd336e4990f542006937c0

When: 11 a.m.-noon June 10

Location: Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 545 E. Liden Ave., Miamisburg

Description: An inclusive storytime will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with message of love, acceptance and diversity. For children of all ages and families of all backgrounds.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. June 10

Location: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: A book discussion group :open to adults who are interested in reading and discussing a diverse range of fiction and nonfiction books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters and/or themes,” the library’s website says. The June book is “Endpapers” by Jennifer Savran Kelly.

When: 4-8 p.m. June 14

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: Kettering Pride will take place on June 14 at Delco Park. Featuring an array of local vendors and food trucks, the festival will be complimented by a lineup of local and guest performers. This festival is free and open to everyone.

When: 5-9:05 p.m. June 21

Location: 1045 Central Ave., Middletown (downtown area)

Description: Festival includes vendors, entertainment and a drag show. Details are still being finalized and vendors are sought. More: facebook.com/pridemiddletown

When: June 21-23

Location: Downtown Springfield

Description: Details not submitted. Find more information online at equalityspringfield.org.

When: 10:30 a.m. June 23

Location: Courtyard by Marriot, Springfield

Description: A Drag Brunch to support Quality Springfield at the end of Pride Weekend. Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/equalityspringfield

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29

Location: South Walnut Street, on the block of Mills Lawn Elementary School, Yellow Springs

Description: Presented in conjunction with the Village of yellow Springs, Yellow Springs Pride has a parade and The Purple March, dozens of vendors and entertainment supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The Purple March supports reproductive rights and the fight for diversity and inclusion. More: yspride.com

Submit your event

Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.