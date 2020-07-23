Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Statement to provide clarification or reflect changes to our practices without prior notice to you. If we make changes, we will revise the “Last Updated” date at the top of this Privacy Statement. You are responsible for periodically visiting the Dayton Daily News Network Sites and reviewing this Privacy Statement to check for any changes.

Children Under Thirteen

Dayton Daily News Network Sites are not intended for or directed to children under the age of 13. No one under the age of 13 may provide any information on any Dayton Daily News Network Site. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you are under 13, do not provide any personal information to us.

1. Information We Collect About You and How We Collect It

The information we collect about you falls into one of three categories: (1) information you provide to us, (2) information collected automatically when you navigate through the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, and (3) information provided to us by third parties such as advertisers, sponsors and other business partners.

Information You Provide to Us

We may collect information that you choose to provide on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites in a variety of ways, such as when you:

· register for one of our products or services. This information may include your name, email address, gender, age, zip code or payment card information;

· create an account for access. For example, we may collect your user name, password and other credentials for accessing one or more of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites;

· purchase products or services on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites. This information may include your name, address, telephone and email, and your billing information such as your credit card number and its expiration date. We may also collect additional information such as your login name and password, your date of birth and other identifying information;

· express your interests and/or preferences. For example, we might request information on your interest in sports, personal finance, the performing arts, etc.;

· participate in chats, web forums or other interactive sessions;

· provide payment card information for one of our products or services;

· subscribe to our newsletters or provide feedback; and

· participate in surveys, sweepstakes or other promotions.

You may also provide information to be published or displayed (hereinafter, “posted”) on designated areas of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites such as message boards, discussion or comment areas, or transmitted to other users of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites or third parties (collectively, “User Contributions”). Please be aware that we cannot control the actions of other users of the Dayton Daily News NetworkSites, and we cannot and do not guarantee that your User Contributions will not be viewed or exploited by unauthorized persons.

Information Automatically Collected

As you navigate through and interact with the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information such as information about your equipment, browsing actions, and usage patterns, including:

· Information about your computer and internet connection, including the device type, device make/model, browser type, operating system, the resolution of your device monitor, your ISP or mobile carrier, your device identifiers, your IP address and related information. Such information may include physical location information that is sufficiently precise to allow us to locate a specific person or device (“Location Information”). If you do not want us to use Location Information, you can opt out by changing the location services settings on your mobile device.

· Information on your visits to the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, including date and time of your access to the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, pages you visited, and if you linked from or to another website, the address of that website, emails you open and links you follow within such emails, and other communication data and the resources you access and use on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites.

We use various technologies for automated collection of data such as cookies, local shared objects/flash cookies, and web beacons (generally referred to as “Data Technologies”). Data Technologies include all current and similar future technologies.

Cookies – A cookie is a small file placed on your device for the purposes of identifying your browser or storing information or settings in your browser. You may refuse to accept browser cookies by activating the appropriate setting on your browser. However, if you select this setting you may be unable to access certain features of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to access the Dayton Daily News Network Sites.

Local Shared Objects/Flash Cookies – Local shared objects, sometimes known as Flash cookies, may be used to store your preferences or display content based upon what you have viewed on various websites to personalize your visit. Flash cookies are not managed by the same browser settings as are used for browser cookies. For information about managing your privacy and security settings for Flash cookies, see Your Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information.

Web Beacons – A web beacon, also known as a single pixel GIF, pixel tag or clear GIF, links web pages to web servers and their cookies and allows us to obtain information on the number of users who visited those pages and other traffic related statistics.

Advertising Networks

We may partner with third-party service providers, such as ad networks, to serve advertising to you based on predictions generated over time from your visits across different websites, devices, and mobile applications (“online behavioral” or “interest-based” advertising).

Third-party service providers may utilize information collected through a variety of Data Technologies to provide customization, auditing, research and reporting for us, our affiliates and other advertisers. This data collection takes place both on the Dayton Daily News NetworkSites and on third-party websites and mobile applications.

We do not provide information directly associated with a specific person, such as name and address, to an advertising network when you interact with or view a customized advertisement. However, when you view or interact with an advertisement, the advertiser may make an assumption that you are interested in the subject matter of the advertisement.

Some companies disclose when they are using interest-based advertising programs on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites to deliver third-party ads or collecting information about your visit for these purposes and give you the ability to opt-out of this use of your information. For more information, see Your Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information.

Information Obtained Through Third Parties

Some content or applications, including advertisements, on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites are served by third parties, including advertisers, ad networks and servers, content providers, and other providers. We also use analytics tools to help analyze how users use the Dayton Daily News Network Sites.

These third parties may use their Data Technologies to collect information about you when you use the Dayton Daily News NetworkSites. The information they collect may be associated with your personal information, or they may collect information, including personal information, about your online activities over time and across different websites and other online services. They may use this information to provide you interest-based advertising or other targeted content. We do not control these third parties’ tracking technologies or how they may be used.

When you use the social networking features on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, you may be asked to log in to a social network using your social network credentials such as your Facebook user ID. When you log in, we may collect information about you, including personal information, from that social network. In addition, when you use one of the social network sharing tools available on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, the social network operating the tool may collect information about you based on such use.

2. How We May Use the Information We Collect

We may use information we collect, including personal information, for the following purposes:

· to present the Dayton Daily News NetworkSites and deliver content, including advertising related to your interests, browsing and usage history, Location Information and other information we collected within the Dayton Daily News Network Sites and from other websites and sources;

· to fulfill purposes for which you provided the information, including management of your user account, provision of products and services you request, processing and collection of payments, and support;

· to contact you regarding your purchase;

· to offer our products or services and/or the products or services of others to you;

· to provide you with notices about your account and/or subscriptions, including expiration and renewal notices;

· to notify you about changes to the Dayton Daily News Network Sites or any products or services we offer;

· to communicate about, and administer your participation in, special events, programs, surveys, contests, sweepstakes and other offers or promotions;

· to enable you to interact with us and others through various means, such as through our message boards or discussion or comment areas;

· to evaluate and improve our business, including developing new products and services and analyzing the effectiveness of products, services, applications and communications;

· to diagnose and address technical and service problems;

· to perform data analyses, including market and consumer research, trend analysis, demographic analysis and financial analysis;

· to comply with applicable legal requirements and our policies;

· to contact you via telephone, text or chat. We will obtain your consent to contact you when and in the manner required by law; and

· for any other purposes with your consent.

We may combine information that you provide to us with information we receive from other sources, as well as with other information that is automatically collected.

Network Advertising

Network advertising allows the Dayton Daily News Network and third parties to deliver targeted advertising, enhance marketing programs and help track the effectiveness of such efforts. Our advertising networks also may use this information for determining or predicting the characteristics and preferences of their respective advertising audiences and measuring the effectiveness of their advertising in accordance with their privacy policies.

3. Information We Share

We may disclose aggregated information about our visitors and information provided that does not identify any individual. We may sell or otherwise share information about you that we collect or receive, for example, as described below:

· to our affiliates who will use the information in accordance with their privacy policies;

· to our contractors, service providers, and other third parties we use to support our business who will use the information in accordance with their privacy policies;

· to co-sponsor(s) of surveys, contests, sweepstakes or other promotions, as identified in the applicable official rules, if you enter such promotions;

· to fulfill the purpose for which you provide it. For example, if you give us an email address to use the “email a friend” feature of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, we will transmit the contents of that email and your email address to the recipients;

· to an acquirer or other successor in the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of our assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy or similar proceedings, in which personal information held by us is among the assets transferred;

· to advertisers and other third parties who market their products or services to you with your permission;

· for any other purposes disclosed by us when you provide the information; or

· with your consent.

We may also disclose your information:

· To comply with any court order, law, or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request.

· To enforce or apply our Visitor Agreement [Link] and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes.

· If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of the Dayton Daily News Network, our customers, or others, including exchanging information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection and credit risk reduction.

4. Your Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information

We strive to provide you with choices about how we communicate with you. Mechanisms below will provide you with controls over your information.

Registration and SMS Alerts

You may choose not to provide personal information, even though that might impact your ability to register or receive a particular product or service. If you register with us, you also have the option of deleting all information except for your email address. If you would like to completely deactivate your account, please contact us at privacy@coxinc.com . Please note, however, that if you deactivate your account, you will not receive any newsletters from us, and you will not be able to participate in any of our contests, sweepstakes, or other promotions. Also, even if you deactivate your account, you still need to go through a separate process to unsubscribe from SMS alerts you previously signed up to receive. You can unsubscribe from these alerts by using the “STOP” function within those messages. You agree that, subject to applicable law, we may use your information to contact you for customer service, to inform you of important changes to our products or services, and to send you administrative notices or any communications relevant to your use of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, including communications in the event of a data security event.

Newsletters and Other Email Communications

If you decide to unsubscribe from our email newsletters to which you had previously subscribed, or if you do not want to receive marketing emails from us, you can follow the unsubscribe link provided in those emails.

Data Technologies

You have a number of choices regarding certain Data Technologies. Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but you can usually modify your browser’s setting to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. You may also render some web beacons unusable by rejecting their associated cookies and disable or delete similar data used by browser add-ons by changing the add-ons’ settings or opting out at the website of the technology provider. For example, to manage your Flash cookie settings, you may visit the Flash player settings page on the Adobe website and follow their instructions.

If you disable certain Data Technologies or opt out from location services, however, certain features of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites may not function properly or at all as a result.

Third Party Communications

If you have submitted your information on a page provided in conjunction with one of our service providers, the information you submit may be jointly maintained by us and the service provider. If you decide to change your preference or opt out from communications, you may also need to contact the service provider separately to request your information be removed from its database. Please visit the applicable third party’s privacy policy for their data collection practices and choices they make available to you. The privacy policies of the third parties control the collection, use and disclosure of all personal information transmitted to them.

Internet-based Advertisements

We do not control third parties’ collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However, you can opt out of delivery of targeted advertising to you by multiple companies by visiting www.aboutads.info/choices, www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp and www.evidon.com. Please note that even if you opt out, you will continue to receive advertisements, but they will not be tailored to your specific interests. To learn more about your choices when it comes to the use of online behavioral advertising data by advertisers and ad servers across the Internet, visit aboutads.info.

5. Access and Corrections

Access to information that we collect and maintain about you may be available to you. For example, if you registered for a password-protected account within the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, you can access that account to update the information you previously provided.

If you delete your User Contributions from the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, copies of your User Contributions may remain viewable in cached and archived pages or might have been copied or stored by other users. Proper access and use of information provided on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, including User Contributions, is governed by our Visitor Agreement.

6. Links and Other Third Party Services

The Dayton Daily News Network Sites may contain links to websites and other resources not operated by us. We are not responsible for the content or use of any websites or resources other than those on the Dayton Daily News Network Sites. Providers of these websites and other resources may have their own privacy policies or notices, which we strongly suggest you review.

We may include applications or widgets from social media providers that allow interaction or content sharing by their users. These widgets, such as a Facebook “Share” or “Like” button, are visible to you on the web page you visit. Integration between the Dayton Daily News Network Sites and social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter and others may allow social media networks in which you participate to collect information about you, even when you do not explicitly activate their application or widget. Please visit the applicable social media network’s privacy policy for their data collection practices and choices they make available to you. The privacy policies of the respective social media networks control the collection, use and disclosure of all personal information transmitted to them.

7. How We Protect Personal Information

We use commercially reasonable administrative, technical, personnel, and physical security measures designed to safeguard information about you in our possession against loss, theft and unauthorized use, disclosure or modification. For example, transmission of any payment transactions where you provide sensitive financial data such as credit card information will be encrypted. Of course, despite these measures, we cannot guarantee perfect security of networks, servers and databases we operate or that are operated on our behalf.

8. Safeguarding Your Account

The safety and security of your information also depends on you. Where we have given you, or where you have chosen, a password for access to certain parts of the Dayton Daily News Network Sites, you are responsible for keeping this password confidential. We ask you not to share your password with anyone. You are responsible for the use of your account.

9. Your California Privacy Rights

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 entitles California users to request information concerning whether a business has disclosed certain information about you to any third parties for the third parties' direct marketing purposes. California users who wish to request further information in compliance with this law or have questions or concerns about our privacy practices and policies may contact us as specified in the "How to Contact Us" section below.

Online Tracking Policy for California Residents: As of the effective date of this Privacy Statement, there is no commonly accepted response for Do Not Track signals initiated by browsers; therefore, we do not respond to them.

10. How to Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments about this Privacy Statement, or if you would like us to update information we have about you or your preferences, please contact us by email at privacy@coxinc.com.