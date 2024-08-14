Quiz: Test your knowledge of MetroParks trails

How much do you know about Five Rivers trails? Take this quiz and find out.

Which MetroParks trail winds through an abandoned 1930s amusement park? Can you take your dog on the trails? Which MetroPark trail features a century-old tree tunnel? Are trails ADA accessible? Which MetroPark trail offers views of three waterfalls and a swamp forest? What MetroPark trail is specifically designed for mountain biking? What are the longest trails in the area? Which trail is identified as an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society? Are any trails appropriate for young children? Which trail offers a scenic overlook of the Great Miami River?

Answers:

1. Possum Creek MetroPark. The 1.4-mile violet trail at Possum Creek winds through the abandoned Argonne Forest Amusement Park, once popular for games, swimming, sports and dancing. Built in the late 1920s by a World War I veteran, it closed in the 1940s.

2. Yes! As long as dogs are on a leash and under control, they’re allowed on most trails. The exceptions are Aullwood Garden MetroPark and the MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA).

3. Sugarcreek MetroPark. Arching trees planted in rows in the late 1800s served as a farm fence. Today they form the Osage Orange Tunnel, which Sugarcreek’s 1.3-mile orange trail passes through. The trail also goes to the Three Sisters, white oak trees more than 500 years old.

4. Yes! Many MetroParks trails are ADA accessible, including these:

Cox Arboretum, where ADA-accessible paved paths wind through formal gardens

Island MetroPark’s paved northern section with views of the Great Miami River and ADA-accessible bathrooms and shelters

RiverScape is accessible and features seasonal activities

Sugarcreek MetroPark’s level, quarter-mile, paved path through a prairie

5. Englewood MetroPark. The 3.8-mile green trail offers views of the Martindale, Patty and Oaks waterfalls and also goes through the pumpkin ash and swamp forest.

6. MetroParks Mountain Biking Area at Huffman MetroPark. Called MoMBA, it’s designed specifically for mountain biking. Hilltop Flow is a great introduction to the trail, while the unpaved Creekside Trail is more challenging. The trail includes two large bridges and five creek crossings.

7. Longest trails

Longest paved trail: The Great Miami River Trail runs 101 miles from Piqua to Middletown and goes through these MetroParks: Taylorsville, Island, Deeds Point, RiverScape and the Medlar Conservation Area.

Longest natural surface trail: The Twin Valley Trail runs 29 miles, connecting Germantown and Twin Creek MetroParks. Most of the nearly 10-mile orange trail, the longest contained in one park, is in Germantown MetroPark.

Longest mountain bike trail: The 2.26-mile Creekside Trail at MoMBA.

8. Germantown MetroPark is designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society and a Watchable Wildlife viewing site by Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The 1.6-mile silver trail provides glimpses of warblers, hawks and other birds.

Other popular parks for birders include Carriage Hill, Cox Arboretum and Englewood MetroPark.

9. Yes! Many of MetroParks trails are short and accessible for young hikers, including:

The Adirondack Trail at Hills & Dales MetroPark, less than a mile long

The 1-mile blue trail around Argonne Lake at Possum Creek

The 0.5-mile blue trail at Englewood

The 0.5-mile red trail around Cedar Lake at Carriage Hill

10. Taylorsville MetroPark. On the 3.2-mile orange loop trail you’ll find a rock outcrop, and a short way on the 1.2-mile yellow loop trail is the scenic overlook of the Great Miami River.

Take the 2024 MetroParks Trails Challenge: You can bike, paddle, mountain bike, horseback ride, hike or just plain walk your way through this year’s 28-park challenge. The goal is to visit as many MetroParks as you can by Oct. 31. Trails vary in length from a half-mile to 6 miles. You can register online at metroparks.org/trailschallenge and log your trails by downloading the free MetroParks app at metroparks.org/mobile.

If you register and complete even one trail, you’ll have a chance to win prizes, which include stickers, T-shirts and, for kids, a Kid’s Adventure Pack. You must submit your trails at metroparks.org/trailschallenge by Oct. 31 for your chance to win.

Thanks to MetroParks outdoor recreation program manager Brent Anslinger and marketing and public engagement specialist Lauren Lemons for providing information for this column. The trails and parks are made possible by Montgomery County taxpayers as well as donors to MetroParks’ foundations.

Jana Collier is a member of the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation Board. To learn about the foundation and how you can help, go to www.metroparks.org/about/foundations.