R&B, funk legends coming to Fraze for benefit concert

2 hours ago

Grammy-winning singer/actress Stephanie Mills and Morris Day and The Time will join forces for the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area’s Stronger Together concert slated Friday, May 19 at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.

Mills, best known for originating the role of Dorothy in the classic Broadway musical “The Wiz,” has recorded many number one hits including “I Feel Good All Over” and “Something In the Way You Make Me Feel.”

Morris Day and The Time, memorably cast in “Purple Rain,” were mentored by the legendary Prince in Minneapolis. The funk band’s hits include “Get It Up,” “Cool,” “Girl” and “Jungle Love.”

Concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $30-$80. Prices increase $5 on day of show.

Proceeds from this concert support the work of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

