New fine dining restaurant expected to open this month in Centerville
X

Reconstruction of Dairy Queen on Shroyer Road to begin soon

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Natalie Jones
5 minutes ago

The seasonal Dairy Queen restaurant located at 1042 Shroyer Road in Dayton is expected to reopen after reconstruction.

According to Dairy Queen officials via email, reconstruction is expected to begin in the next two weeks. The final permit was approved this week.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“The franchise owners are eager to reopen the restaurant, although the timeline to reopen will be determined at a later date,” the email stated.

In December, a car crashed into the location causing structural and plumbing damage. Officials said equipment was damaged too.

This location is a seasonal restaurant that typically opens in mid-March and closes in mid-November.

This location is a seasonal restaurant that typically opens in mid-March and closes in mid-November.

Other nearby Dairy Queen locations include 2056 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 4148 Dayton-Xenia Pike in Beavercreek and 4812 Airway Road in Dayton. For more information, visit www.dairyqueen.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

