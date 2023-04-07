Reconstruction of Dairy Queen on Shroyer Road to begin soon

The seasonal Dairy Queen restaurant located at 1042 Shroyer Road in Dayton is expected to reopen after reconstruction.
According to Dairy Queen officials via email, reconstruction is expected to begin in the next two weeks. The final permit was approved this week.
“The franchise owners are eager to reopen the restaurant, although the timeline to reopen will be determined at a later date,” the email stated.
In December, a car crashed into the location causing structural and plumbing damage. Officials said equipment was damaged too.
This location is a seasonal restaurant that typically opens in mid-March and closes in mid-November.
Other nearby Dairy Queen locations include 2056 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 4148 Dayton-Xenia Pike in Beavercreek and 4812 Airway Road in Dayton. For more information, visit www.dairyqueen.com.
