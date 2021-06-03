Registration opens for $1M giveaways for customers vaccinated by Kroger Health

Customers should use a 3″ by 5″ plain piece of paper and fill out their full name, complete mailing address, phone number, email address, date of birth and “Kroger Community Immunity Giveaway” in a sealed envelope and mail it to Kroger’s Community Immunity Giveaway, 211 Greenwood Ave. 2-2, Promo 511, Bethel, CT 06801.

Mailed entries must be post-marked by the end of the entry period and received two days before the winner selection.

Participants must be 18 or older and live in the U.S.

For a full list of rules, entry dates, deadlines and selection dates, visit https://krogergiveaway.com/official-rules.

Entrants who are not selected as winners will be carried over to the next drawing.

Starting June 16, a $1 million winner and 10 free grocery winners will be selected each Wednesday. The last selection day is July 21.

Kroger is also continuing to give $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

The company said the program is a result of a collaboration with the President Joe Biden’s administration to encourage increased vaccinations, with a goal of at least 70% of adults vaccinated with their first dose by July 10.

In the release, Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said, “The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions.”

The grocery store said its Kroger Health division has given more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines.