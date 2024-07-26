‘Remember the Seed’; Dayton poet honors victims of Oregon District shooting

Describing the attributes of the nine victims — Megan Betts, 22, Monika Brickhouse, 39, Nicholas Cumer, 25, Derrick Fudge, 57, Thomas McNichols, 25, Lois Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Logan Turner, 30, and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36 — Leone asks:

Remember the seed of

A mother’s might

A father’s prayer

A son’s levity

A daughter’s loyalty

A brother’s grit

A sister’s spirit

An aunt’s affection

An uncle’s wit

And a friend’s laughter

She also vividly conjures the compelling atmospherics along Fifth Street in the aftermath of the tragedy:

Candlelit eyes have grown weary, lamented with images of sidewalk roses stumbling over condolences, cobblestone cries, wilting scarlet carnations, and handmade signs

“This poem emphasizes the essence of the victims,” Leone said. “For example, Lois, with her dying breath, called her loved one to make sure they took care of her kids — that’s a mother’s might. Derrick, father of Dion Green, faced many challenges yet prayed about getting his life on track and making the right decisions. When I asked Logan’s mother what she missed most about him she said his levity. Monika and Beatrice were best friends and died together. I gave this poem all I had.”

Leone, who has lost four loved ones this year, found her creative process deeply introspective.

“These words were buried under my own unprocessed grief,” she said. “One day I was talking with a friend about the seed of life, the fruit of life and the flower of life that this work is. A tree lives in the darkness and the light at the same time. One day I also realized I cried for four hours straight but I watered my ground enough to break through to the light.”

She was also motivated by the community-focused mindset of her task. “Remember the Seed” includes the rallying cry “do something” while also serving to encourage mindful opportunities for character-building and personal growth.

“How do we help our community understand that sorrow, like joy, is part of the human condition?” Leone said. “We should celebrate this communal remembrance and we should take on individual responsibility. And in our individual responsibility of being light, practicing empathy, creating belonging, being courageous, and operating in a space of communication and unity, we too may be an aid to some ailing child or person that may want to make a poor choice. But with our support as human beings, they choose not to.”

Explore Mosaic bench an effort of community coming together in memory of Oregon District shooting victims

‘Highly accomplished and recognized poet’

Leone, who has roots in Toledo as well as Louisiana, has been at the forefront of urban creative arts and Dayton’s spoken word/poetry scene for more than 20 years.

In 2000 she co-founded Oral Funk Poetry (OFP) Productions with her husband, Robert Owens Sr. The enduring success of OFP’s off-Broadway flavored “The Signature: A Poetic Medley Show,” which brought Grammy and Tony Award-winning talent to Dayton including Academy Award-winning hip-hop artist Common, allowed the genre to flourish in exciting, unapologetic fashion and attract new audiences in the process.

Leone also co-founded Signature Educational Solutions, furthering her collaborative impulses throughout the city, especially with Levitt Pavilion.

“Sierra has been a valued colleague and contributor to the Dayton arts community for decades,” said Levitt Pavilion Executive Director Lisa Wagner. “When we commissioned her to write a poem about the Levitt, it became a transformational moment for us, as she was able to capture the spirit and movement we were hoping to create at Levitt Dayton. It was an easy decision to incorporate her words into a permanent mural so that it could be shared with all. Sierra is a community treasure, and her gifts continue to uplift, celebrate and heal our community.”

Leone also received the 2018 Governor’s Award in the Arts, presented by the Ohio Arts Council and Ohio Citizens for the Arts Foundation, and has served as an artist-in-residence and visiting scholar at The Hub inside the Dayton Arcade. Her artistic collaborations encompass Dayton Metro Library, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Human Race Theatre Company, University of Dayton, and WYSO among others.

“Sierra Leone is a highly accomplished and recognized poet and writer that we are fortunate to have in the Dayton community,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. “Her work with various organizations has positively impacted people of all ages. I am glad to have her impact and influence as part of Dayton’s August 4 Memorial.”

‘Dayton is a seed’

Most recently Leone serves as the Kettering Foundation’s first artist-in-residence. Her primary aim is to support the foundation’s mission to affirm and advance inclusive democracy through the arts. Throughout the residency, which continues through fall 2025, she will work with local artists and arts organizations on the foundation’s Civil Rights Dayton initiative, conduct workshops at the EboNia Gallery for artists participating in an exhibition curated by Bing Davis, and write a play with the Human Race Theatre Company based on stories about belonging that have been shared by community members.

“We are delighted to have Sierra work with the foundation as its inaugural artist-in-residence,” said Kettering Foundation President and CEO Sharon L. Davies. “We welcome the opportunity to engage with her ideas, insights, and experiences as we all work toward a deeper understanding of how to advance inclusive democracy.”

Leone said her contributions to the “Seed of Life” team reiterates what she loves about Dayton. Although creating the poem was emotionally taxing, she is grateful for another meaningful chance to showcase her artistry and embrace her calling.

“Dayton is a seed,” Leone said. “It is a city where seeds can be planted and grow. If you really do good work, people will make space for you. My call is a three-place pillar: arts, education and healing. That’s where I live. If the story is being told in those places, I’m going to be there. Count me in.”