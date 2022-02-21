Renowned jazz pianist Khalid Moss has died

Moss is survived by his children, Jamal Sharif, Esu Ma’at, and Malaika Laurant-Hutcherson, mother Frances Moss-More, brother John (Betty) Moss III, sisters Karol (James) Brown and Joyce (David) Barnes. His obituary also noted he was a longtime member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed sports, movies and quiet time to relax and reflect.

“For as long as I can remember, it’s always been Kenny at the piano – the two go together,” said Barnes, a local playwright/director who has associations with Xenia Area Community Theater and Springfield Civic Theatre and teaches at Sinclair Community College. “He always had a love for the piano. He played by ear first and eventually learned to read and compose music. My mother played classical music while she was carrying him - she wanted to create a musician, and she did. He came out musically talented and that is the Kenny I’ve always known.”

According to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, a memorial service will be held April 3 with additional information forthcoming.