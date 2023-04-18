Residents invited to discussion of Black peoples’ experiences in Dayton

Area residents have been invited to an event discussing the experiences of and challenges experienced by Black people in Dayton .
The event, titled “Dayton Unites for Human Rights” will take place at Omega Baptist Church at 1821 Emerson Avenue in Dayton on April 29, from 10 a.m.-noon.
A flyer for the event said that the meeting would feature Justin Hansford, who is a professor at the Harvard University School of Law and is the U.S. member of the U.N. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.
The discussion will include the effects of education, healthcare, housing, food, policing and incarceration on Black people in Dayton, with an aim to identify challenges and make plans for action, the flyer said.
