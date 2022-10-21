BreakingNews
Restaurant known for street tacos, margaritas closes near Dayton Mall
By Natalie Jones
33 minutes ago

Rusty Taco, located at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall, has closed, according to a sign posted on the door.

“This location has permanently closed,” the sign said. “Thanks for all your support.”

The restaurant moved into the 2,700-square-foot space that was formerly an El Toro Bar and Grill in November 2019. The move came after El Toro relocated to the former TGI Fridays up the street.

At the time, John Slaughenhaupt, Rusty Taco’s Dayton-area franchisee said, “Given the location of our other two Rusty Tacos, we knew we wanted to look to the south. After an extensive search, we settled on the old El Toro location due to the favorable demographics, heavy traffic flow and nice patio setup.”

Rusty Taco, then known as R Taco, launched its first Dayton-area restaurant in March 2017 on Brown Street near the University of Dayton. A second location followed in November 2018 across from the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

According to the aforementioned sign, the other Dayton-area locations remain open.

“We have been blessed with a ton of support from the Dayton community and have incredible customers who enjoy our taco stand-inspired street tacos and fresh margaritas,” Slaughenhaupt previously said.

Rusty Taco has a variety of handmade tacos, breakfast tacos, nachos, sides, margaritas and more. For more information about Rusty Taco, visit www.rustytaco.com.

