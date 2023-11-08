Riverside restaurant changes name, menu, atmosphere

BreakingNews
Sonora Grill Seafood Steak Bar & Grill, located at 5438 Burkhardt Road in Riverside next to La Guadalupana Supermarket, features seafood, steak and Tex-Mex.

The restaurant was previously operating with a different menu as Marisqueria La Guadalupana, a fast-casual restaurant. Owner Arturo Magana, who also owns the supermarket, said customers previously had to walk through the supermarket to enter the restaurant. Now, Sonora Grill has its own entrance.

Magana created this new restaurant concept to appeal to families. He wanted the menu to offer something for everybody.

Sonora Grill is 80 percent seafood featuring lots of different high-end options including octopus, lobster and salmon. The menu also has steak and Tex-Mex favorites like chimichangas and fajitas.

“I see customers that are excited,” Magana said. “They love it.”

Customers can dine-in, carryout or get delivery via third-party services. Magana hopes to offer their own delivery service soon.

In addition to the new menu and name, the restaurant also added new décor and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. The remodel of the 2,500-square-foot space was completed about two months ago. The new entrance was the latest addition.

Sonora Grill is celebrating at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 with a ribbon cutting followed by live music and entertainment throughout the day. The restaurant also has a location in West Chester at 4978 Union Centre Pavilion. For more information, visit www.sonoragrillohio.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Sonora Grill is owned by the same group that operates El Rancho Grande.

