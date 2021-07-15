dayton logo
Rubber Duck Regatta to take the big screen once more before returning to RiverScape in 2022

A socially distanced version of the 17th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta, a benefit for United Rehabilitation Services, was held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. RiverScape MetroPark, the event's regular venue, couldn't be used due to COVID-19 event restrictions. A virtual duck drop from a past regatta filmed by photographer Andy Snow was shown on the big screen. The movies "Back to the Future" and "How to Train Your Dragon" were shown simultaneously after the virtual duck drop. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know | 2 hours ago
By Sarah Franks

The United Rehabilitation Services annual Rubber Duck Regatta will return to its temporary home at the Dixie Twin Drive-In for one more year before returning to RiverScape MetroPark next year.

Presented by Synchrony, the 18th annual event will take place on Friday, Sept. 17, with a virtual drop at the drive-in, located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. In 2022, the event will return to its regular locale at RiverScape in downtown Dayton, during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s regatta was moved from RiverScape to the Dixie Twin Drive-In for an event that will be similar to this year’s.

“The Virtual Rubber Duck Regatta will feature a drone video on the Dixie Twin’s two giant screens, created by photographer Andy Snow of a previous Regatta,” according to a release. “The winners will be chosen by random drawing on the computer and announced live at the event, followed by two family friendly movies.”

Duck adoptions for the 2021 drop go live on Friday, July 23. People can “adopt” their ducks for the virtual drop by texting DUCK to 24365, visiting local Buffalo Wild Wings locations, calling 235-DUCK or by visiting www.daytonducks.com.

ExplorePHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the virtual Rubber Duck Regatta

Ducks cost $5 each to adopt, or are also available in a $25 “Quack Pack” that includes six ducks and a free sub from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Nine prizes are up for grabs at this year’s regatta, including:

· Floating home vacation package on Norris Lake, provided by Aquaknox Marine

· $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card

· $1,000 Speedway gift card

· $1,000 Watsons gift card

· $1,000 gift card for swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School

· $500 VISA gift card courtesy of ICON General Contracting Services

· $500 Target gift card

· $500 gift card for use at Morris Home or Ashley HomeStore

· Raising Canes chicken fingers for a year

For more information about the regatta and about URS’ programs, visit www.ursdayton.org.

