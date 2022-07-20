Ruth Reveal named Muse Machine executive director

Explore Three arts groups receive major grants from Miriam Rosenthal Foundation

In high school, she memorably portrayed Miss Dorothy Brown in the 2007 Muse production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She was also a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

“It’s so surreal to be in this position having spent so many hours in rehearsal as a student and now getting to collaborate on the other side with incredible artists and staff,” said Reveal. “It’s overwhelming to be on the (administrative) side of the organization, but my heart is so full because I want so badly for as many students and teachers to be able to experience this organization as possible. I feel really lucky to continue in that legacy.”

“Ruth impressed our committee with her experience in arts education, a critical element for this organization’s leadership,” said Ira H. Thomsen, Muse Machine Board Chair, in a release. “We believe that Ruth has the heart, mind and spirit to assume the executive director role of Muse and will continue to fulfill its mission ‘to change the lives of young people through the arts.’ Her background and experience in education and arts programming are a necessary and powerful combination that bode well for Muse Machine for years to come.”

Griffin Greear (center as Uncle Fester Addams) and cast in rehearsal for the Muse Machine's production of "The Addams Family," slated June 17-19. PHOTO BY MATT SILVER

Founded in 1982, Muse Machine annually serves 154 schools, 600 teachers and nearly 77,000 students from preschool through high school in a 13-county area across Western and Central Ohio, Eastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

“I feel very grateful to be invited to lead an organization that has, over the past 40 years, played an essential role in the Dayton arts community,” said Reveal.

In addition to being a harpist and classically trained singer, Reveal is passionate about arts advocacy. She views her formative years with Muse as “transformative” and hopes to build on a strong foundation.

“Muse Machine students and teachers are able to access content in different ways,” said Reveal. “Every single student and teacher experiences Muse Machine differently, but it elicits something within. It energizes you and wants you to explore and learn more. Muse Machine is such a good entry point for learning so many different areas of content. We need the whole community to love and support the performing arts. Muse Machine is creating the next generation of artists, administrators, donors and audience.”