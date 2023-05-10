Saturday farmers markets coming to downtown Xenia

The Xenia Farmers Market will be held in downtown Xenia on Saturdays beginning May 13.
Organizer Becky Hawkes, a downtown Xenia business owner, said attendees can expect local growers, cottage bakers and artisan crafters at courthouse square from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 2.
This week’s market will be a specialty market featuring gifts for Mother’s Day. From locally grown flowers and seedlings to bird feeders, wind chimes and more, the farmers market will be the perfect place to find a last-minute gift.
Hawkes said she approached the city with the idea to have a farmers market because she thought it would be a great way to bring people downtown.
“When I was growing up, that’s what we did,” Hawkes said. “We would go downtown and go to the farmers market and it was always right around the courthouse.”
Hawkes grew up in the Hamilton/Fairfield area and opened FLOUR Bake Shop at 13 E. Main St. in Xenia in 2018. Two years later, she opened a gift shop next door featuring locally made items.
The Xenia Farmers Market will be set up around courthouse square on East Main, North Detroit and Greene Streets.
“It’s our first year right now, but next year I want to grow the market,” Hawkes said.
She hopes the market grows so big it will wrap around the entire block. She also hopes the market will be able to accept SNAP benefits in the future.
Hawkes said the market is always accepting new vendors, as well as market sponsors. If interested, call 937-545-8988 or email flourpromo@yahoo.com.
The market is expected to have five vendors that will always be downtown each Saturday as well as a list of rotating vendors. Future markets will include locally grown produce flourishing in June along with specialty experiences.
“I want Xenia to do well,” Hawkes said. “If the farmers market brings one or two people into your store that you wouldn’t normally see, then it’s totally worth it.”
For more information about the farmers market, visit www.xfmarket.wixsite.com or the market’s Facebook page.
