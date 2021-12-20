Second Wingstop location now open in Dayton

A second area Wingstop is now open at 4149 N. Main St. in Dayton. The restaurant is also located at 2006 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. near the Dayton Mall.

The new location is open for both carryout and delivery. Wingstop is opening Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Saturdays.