Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

See ‘Hamilton’ for $10: Ticket lottery begins this weekend

The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
1 hour ago

Forty tickets will be available for every performance of “Hamilton” for $10 each when the national tour performs Jan. 26-Feb. 6 at the Schuster Center.

Dayton Live announced a “Hamilton” digital lottery Jan. 13 that will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Jan. 26.

The ticket lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 and will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 for tickets to performances Wednesday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 30.

The next lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 and will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 for tickets to performance Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly always right’

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for “Hamilton” now available for all IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app)

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. on the day that the lottery closes for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for the ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at the Schuster Center Box Office beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

ExploreAmazing art: Sistine Chapel exhibition opens this weekend

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check daytonlive.org/hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

For more information about the lottery, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-lottery.

In Other News
1
Mamma DiSalvo’s extends indoor dining closure, carryout remains open
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: New Distillery Trail launches one hour from Dayton
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly...
4
Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall to permanently close
5
Birthday bash: Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 153 years with special...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top