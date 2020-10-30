Shaggy-haired man makes his ghostly presence known on University of Dayton campus

Liberty Hall, a small building at the center of UD’s campus currently contains the Campus Ministry offices, though since it was built in 1866 it served a number of functions, including an infirmary for the public. As Woodyard walked the loop of offices in the building, she didn’t feel any presence until they got to the top floor.

“A ghost of what looks like a homeless person was blocking my path,” she said. “His mouth was stained with tobacco, he had long, shaggy hair, and he was dragging one foot like he can’t really walk very well.” She went outside and informed the police, about the intruder in the building.