Sheryl Crow among latest headliners coming to Rose

Crow, a nine-time Grammy winner, will perform Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m. along with special guests Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue. Known for hits such as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut is the Deepest” among others, Crow’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Mo’, a blues guitarist/singer, has won five Grammys. The Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue signed their first record deal with Stax Records in 2016. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23-50-$102.

The legendary Temptations and Righteous Brothers team up on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Bill Medley is particularly paired with Bucky Heard. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23-50-$72.