Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Sheryl Crow among latest headliners coming to Rose

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

Sheryl Crow, the Temptations, the Righteous Brothers, the Wood Brothers, and Guster are among the latest headliners coming to the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

Crow, a nine-time Grammy winner, will perform Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m. along with special guests Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue. Known for hits such as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut is the Deepest” among others, Crow’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Mo’, a blues guitarist/singer, has won five Grammys. The Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue signed their first record deal with Stax Records in 2016. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23-50-$102.

The legendary Temptations and Righteous Brothers team up on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Bill Medley is particularly paired with Bucky Heard. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23-50-$72.

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Grammy-nominated Americana trio the Wood Brothers and alternative rock band Guster will perform Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$53.

In related news, Air Supply is now scheduled to perform Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Patrons should hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

In Other News
1
Big Hoopla Family Festival returns to downtown Dayton this weekend
2
MARCH MEALS: Fish fries, fundraisers and St. Patrick’s Day
3
Tumbleweed Connection files lawsuit following abrupt closure in Oregon...
4
Wright State’s festive ArtsGala returns in April
5
Local rocker remakes MJ protest song

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top