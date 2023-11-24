Shop your way through 5 districts in downtown Dayton

It’s time to jump start your holiday shopping by supporting local downtown Dayton retailers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Take a stroll through the Fire Blocks District, Historic Inner East District, Oregon District, Water Street District and Wright Dunbar District to find several unique gifts for your family and friends. Each district features a variety of places to eat and drink as well.

Here’s a rundown of each district’s offerings. Happy shopping!

📌FIRE BLOCKS DISTRICT

In a few short years, the Fire Blocks District around East Third Street has transformed from a rundown and lethargic dead spot near the heart of city to one of the livelier urban destinations with an eclectic cluster of small independent businesses.

🛍️After5

Location: 111 E. Third St.

Details: A women’s clothing store featuring tops, jackets, coats, jeans, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories and more.

For more information, visit www.shopafter5clothing.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌿Now and Zen DIY Studio

Location: 121 E. Third St.

Details: A studio specializing in do-it-yourself terrariums.

For more information, visit www.shopnowandzen.com or the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🎶Skeleton Dust Records

Location: 133 E. Third St.

Details: This record shop has a curated and eclectic selection of vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes.

For more information, visit www.skeletondustrecords.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👟Sole Touchers

Location: 37 S. St. Clair St.

Details: A new and used consignment shop featuring buying, selling and trading of shoes.

For more information, visit www.soletouchers.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👕Vidia’s Closet

Location: 27 S. St. Clair St.

Details: A boutique specializing in fashion-forward style with a unique twist.

For more information, visit www.vidiascloset.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🐾Wild Whiskers

Location: 33 S. St. Clair St. Suite 2

Details: A pet supplies store featuring high quality, all-natural products.

For more information, visit www.shopwildwhiskers.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

📌HISTORIC INNER EAST DISTRICT

All six-business listed below are participating in a Shop Small Saturday event on Nov. 25.

During the event, anyone purchasing from at least three of the six businesses — and get an employee’s initials on a passport — will be eligible for a chance to win one of six prizes. Prizes include: a $50 gift card and handcrafted ornament from the Dayton Society of Artists; a collection of bottled seasonal beers from Fifth Street Brewpub; a one-year membership and $25 gift card from Gem City Catfé; four free sandwiches from The Local 937; a free wheel workshop from MADE a ceramic art studio; and a $25 gift card and $25 of goods from Pink Moon Goods.

🎨Dayton Society of Artists

Location: 48 High St.

Details: With a mission to connect, support and educate artists and the community, the Dayton Society of Artists features a gallery, workshops and many events.

For more information, visit www.daytondsa.org or the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🍺Fifth Street Brewpub

Location: 1600 E. Fifth St.

Details: If you’re looking for a gift for a beer lover, grab a few bottles of beer or a gift card to Fifth Street Brewpub.

For more information, visit www.fifthstreetbrewpub.com or the brewpub’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

😺Gem City Catfé

Location: 1513 E. Fifth St.

Details: A coffeehouse serving wine and cocktails with adoptable, rescue cats living on site.

For more information, visit www.gemcitycatfe.com or its Facebook or Instagram pages.

🥪The Local 937

Location: 1501 E. Fifth St.

Details: A carryout and sandwich shop featuring Dayton-made snacks and more. The shop also has funny holiday T-shirts.

For more information, visit www.thelocal937dayton.com or the deli’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

🥣MADE a ceramic art studio

Location: 1619 E. Fifth St.

Details: This studio offers pottery made by local artists and workshops.

For more information, visit www.madedayton.com or the studio’s Instagram page.

🛍️Pink Moon Goods

Location: 2027 E. Fifth St.

Details: A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods.

For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

📌OREGON DISTRICT

Many people visit the Oregon District in downtown Dayton to grab a drink with friends or eat a delicious meal at one of the local restaurants, but there is so much more. There are several retailers within the district featuring unique finds.

📚Bonnett’s Book Store

Location: 502 E. Fifth St.

Details: A destination for books, movies, comics, back-issue magazines and more.

For more information, visit the book store’s Facebook page.

👒Brim

Location: 464 E. Fifth St.

Details: A hat and accessory store for men and women with a variety of styles and types. Customers can find flat brim hats, beanies, jewelry, bags and more.

For more information, visit www.brimonfifth.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👚Clash Dayton

Location: 521 E. Fifth St.

Details: A boutique featuring local artists, designers, vintage clothing and many one-of-a-kind pieces.

For more information, visit www.clashdayton.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👜Eclectic Essentials

Location: 510 E. Fifth St.

Details: A store selling an eclectic mix of handbags, art, jewelry, vintage antiques and more.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

👗Feathers Vintage Clothing

Location: 440 E. Fifth St.

Details: A vintage clothing store with vinyl records, sterling silver rings and more.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

♥Heart Mercantile

Location: 601 E. Fifth St.

Details: A boutique filled with clothing, home goods, local/homemade items, jewelry, Dayton-centric gifts and more.

For more information, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutiques Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌿Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Location: 261 Wayne Ave.

Details: A sister business of Heart Mercantile, Luna Gifts & Botanicals has succulents, paper goods, candles and other natural products.

For more information, visit www.lunadayton.shopsettings.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🧸Mikes Vintage Toys

Location: 508 E. Fifth St.

Details: A vintage toy shop buying, selling and trading action figures, toys and other collectibles.

For more information, visit www.mikesvintagetoys.com or visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🎶Omega Music

Location: 318 E. Fifth St.

Details: An independent record store with a variety of new releases and more.

For more information, visit www.omegamusicdayton.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🪑The Iron Dog/Never Trend

Location: 504 E. Fifth St.

Details: A furniture store filled with unique and vintage items.

For more information, visit The Iron Dog’s Instagram page or Never Trend’s Instagram page.

📌WATER STREET DISTRICT

Located near Dayton’s RiverScape Metro Park and Day Air Ballpark, the Water Street District has a variety of restaurants and breweries in addition to several retail shops nearby.

🎁2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. Second St.

Details: The market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. Vendors are open Fridays through Sundays showcasing everything from pottery and candles to jewelry and specialty chocolates.

For more information, visit www.metroparks.org or the market’s Facebook page.

🐾Norman’s Pet Supply Co.

Location: 223 N. Main St.

Details: Norman’s Pet Supply Co. features an inclusive supply of pet goods, a self-serve dog bathing station and more. Customers can find treats from small-batch companies, leashes, bandanas, toys, grooming products and a selection of quirky items like socks, stickers and greeting cards.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

📚Rabbit Hole Books

Location: 29 W. First St.

Details: A secondhand bookstore featuring $1 books and lots of unusual writerly gifts.

For more information, visit the book store’s Facebook page.

📌WRIGHT DUNBAR DISTRICT

The historically significant corridor on the western edge of downtown Dayton features a one-stop retail shop for all of your holiday needs.

🛍The Entrepreneurs Shoppe

Location: 1109 W. Third St.

Details: This retail store houses 30 small businesses featuring clothing, accessories, cosmetics and more.

For more information, visit the shoppe’s Facebook page.

If you would like your business added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.