Signs of potential eating disorders

Many things can affect a student’s academic performance. The atmosphere in a classroom, life outside of school and interest in the material are just some of the variables that can affect how well students perform.
But another variable that’s sometimes hard to identify also affects the performance of millions of students each year.
The Learning Disabilities Association of America estimates that around one in five children in the United States have learning and attention issues. Based on a 2017 report from The National Center for Learning Disabilities, the estimate from LDAA equates to more than 11 million students with learning and attention issues.
Those issues are not always easy to spot, but parents can learn to look for signs that suggest their children may have a learning disorder. The LDAA notes that learning disorders may manifest differently based on a child’s age.
The following rundown of age-based symptoms, courtesy of the LDAA, can help parents who suspect their child may have a learning disorder.
Preschool
- Pronunciation problems
- Difficulty finding the right word
- Difficulty rhyming words
- Trouble learning numbers, the alphabet, the days of the week, colors, and shapes
- Difficulty concentrating
- Trouble interacting with peers
- Difficulty following directions or learning routines
- Difficulty controlling pencils, crayons or scissors
Kindergarten through Grade 4
- Trouble learning the connection between letters and sounds
- Confusion with basic words, such as “run,” “eat” and “want”
- Consistent reading and spelling errors including letter reversals (b/d), inversions (m/w), transpositions (felt/left), and substitutions (house/home)
- Difficulty learning basic math concepts
- Trouble learning about time
- Difficulty learning new skills
- Trouble remembering facts
Grades 5-8
- Difficulty with reading comprehension or math skills
- Trouble with letter sequences (soiled for solid, left for felt)
- Difficulty with prefixes, suffixes, root words, and other spelling strategies
- Trouble organizing their bedroom, notebook, papers, and desk
- Difficulty keeping up with papers or assignments
- Trouble with handwriting
- Difficulty with time management
- Trouble understanding oral discussions and expressing thoughts out loud
High school and beyond
- Spelling the same word differently in a single document
- Difficulty taking on a reading or writing task
- Difficulty with open-ended questions on tests
- Struggling with memory skills
- Difficulty adapting skills from one setting to another
- Struggling with a slow work pace
- Difficulty grasping abstract concepts
- Difficulty focusing on details
- Frequently misreading information
Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that experts do not know how to prevent learning disorders in children. However, various treatments, including individual classes, speech therapy and family therapy, can ease symptoms and help children fulfill their academic potential.
