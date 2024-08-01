Signs of potential eating disorders

The Learning Disabilities Association of America estimates that around one in five children in the United States have learning and attention issues. Based on a 2017 report from The National Center for Learning Disabilities, the estimate from LDAA equates to more than 11 million students with learning and attention issues.

Those issues are not always easy to spot, but parents can learn to look for signs that suggest their children may have a learning disorder. The LDAA notes that learning disorders may manifest differently based on a child’s age.

The following rundown of age-based symptoms, courtesy of the LDAA, can help parents who suspect their child may have a learning disorder.

Preschool

Pronunciation problems

Difficulty finding the right word

Difficulty rhyming words

Trouble learning numbers, the alphabet, the days of the week, colors, and shapes

Difficulty concentrating

Trouble interacting with peers

Difficulty following directions or learning routines

Difficulty controlling pencils, crayons or scissors

Kindergarten through Grade 4

Trouble learning the connection between letters and sounds

Confusion with basic words, such as “run,” “eat” and “want”

Consistent reading and spelling errors including letter reversals (b/d), inversions (m/w), transpositions (felt/left), and substitutions (house/home)

Difficulty learning basic math concepts

Trouble learning about time

Difficulty learning new skills

Trouble remembering facts

Grades 5-8

Difficulty with reading comprehension or math skills

Trouble with letter sequences (soiled for solid, left for felt)

Difficulty with prefixes, suffixes, root words, and other spelling strategies

Trouble organizing their bedroom, notebook, papers, and desk

Difficulty keeping up with papers or assignments

Trouble with handwriting

Difficulty with time management

Trouble understanding oral discussions and expressing thoughts out loud

High school and beyond

Spelling the same word differently in a single document

Difficulty taking on a reading or writing task

Difficulty with open-ended questions on tests

Struggling with memory skills

Difficulty adapting skills from one setting to another

Struggling with a slow work pace

Difficulty grasping abstract concepts

Difficulty focusing on details

Frequently misreading information

Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that experts do not know how to prevent learning disorders in children. However, various treatments, including individual classes, speech therapy and family therapy, can ease symptoms and help children fulfill their academic potential.